The hikers did not check the forecast before their three-day trip and were unprepared for the snowy conditions.

ESSEX, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rangers from the New York Department of Environmental Conservation rescued a group of hikers on Phelps Trail, east of Little Marcy. The group activated an emergency beacon at around 8 p.m. on May 20, but Rangers were unable to locate them until around 1 a.m.

Rangers trekked six miles and were slowed down by three to four feet of snow combined with rainy conditions. When they reached the group, hikers were treated for mild hypothermia. The group reached the Johns Brook outpost just before 9 a.m., where the Rangers continued to warm the hikers.

No further medical treatment was required. According to the DEC, the hikers were on a three-day trip. They were unprepared for the snowy conditions as they had not checked the weather forecast prior to the trip.