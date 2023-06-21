NORTH ELBA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Earlier this week, Department of Environmental Conservation Ranger O’Connor was notified of a lost dog on McKenzie Mountain. Ranger O’Connor spoke with the owner, who said they had to unclip their four-month-old puppy Wilson so he could get down a rock scramble, at which time the puppy ran off.

The puppy’s tracking device was not working, so the owner could not find him. The puppy spent the night in the woods but was located the next morning when it approached a group of hikers with a dog.

The hikers leashed the puppy and contacted the owner, who alerted Ranger O’Connor. Rangers O’Connor and Ordway responded and helped the puppy down the trail and reunited him with his owner.

Ranger O’Connor and Jude Kennen, the puppy’s owner, shared their appreciation for the local community that helped spread the word and volunteered to search for the puppy. “It was so lovely that so many people reached out,” said Kennen. “Not only did I have acquaintances and friends I knew going out, but there were a lot of strangers who said they were going to go out and hike that morning.”

“The locals around this area in particular, the adjoining landowners, and the hiking community as a whole really cared about this and kind of blew it up,” said Ranger O’Connor. “It was awesome to see how everybody came together like that.”