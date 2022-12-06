RAY BROOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will host its annual children’s holiday party on Friday, December 16. The event, slated to run from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., will be held at the DEC Region 5 Headquarters in Ray Brook.

Organizers said children and their families will have the chance to meet Santa and Smokey the Bear, enjoy complimentary refreshments, and participate in a variety of activities including face painting and coloring.

“We are excited to once again invite local children and their families to join us at our regional headquarters for a celebration of the holiday season,” said DEC Region 5 Regional Director Joe Zalewski. “After two years of cancelled events due to the pandemic, our staff looks forward to welcoming the community in person for such a joyful occasion.”

The DEC Region 5 headquarters are located at 1115 NY Route 86, in Ray Brook. The event will take place in the building’s lobby and main conference room. Parking will be available directly in front of the building and attendees are asked to enter through the front doors. The event is free and open to the public with no RSVP required.