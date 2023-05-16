WILMINGTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday morning, Forest Rangers were notified about an angler with a possible broken leg off the Flume Trail System. Forest Rangers DiCintio, O’Connor, Praczkajlo, and Wilmington Fire and Wilmington EMS responded and located a 39-year-old from Canada.

The angler told the rescue that his foot was trapped in the rapids and he had to injure himself to get out from under a rock. He then dragged himself from the water to the riverbank and waited for two hours before someone found him. The angler was placed onto a litter and carried to the ambulance.