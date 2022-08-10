There is a wildfire burning through five-to-six acres of land just east of Pharaoh Lake in North Hudson, according to the DEC. (Photo: DEC)

NORTH HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A wildfire has burnt through five-to-six acres of land just east of Pharaoh Lake in North Hudson, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The blaze, in the Pharaoh Lake Wilderness area, was first reported to Forest Rangers on Sunday, August 7.

Two rangers were flown in on a helicopter to help fight the fire Sunday evening. Four additional rangers arrived by boat and by foot on Monday morning.

Officials said Tuesday afternoon that the fire had not been fully contained. There is no danger to the public, according to the DEC.