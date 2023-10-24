ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers conducted two wilderness rescues in Essex County on October 17 and 19. Both hikers sustained injuries and were assisted back to the trailheads.

On Tuesday, Forest Rangers responded to a report of a hiker with a possible broken ankle near Chapel Pond in Keene. Rangers located the 60-year-old and splinted his ankle. The hiker was assisted back to the trailhead, where he declined further medical care.

On Thursday, Forest Rangers responded to the report of a hiker with a knee injury near the summit of Hurricane Mountain. Ranger Quinn located the 52-year-old, splinted his ankle, and provided crutches. Rangers assisted the hiker to his vehicle, where he declined further medical attention.