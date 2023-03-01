NORTH ELBA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 60-year-old hiker from Canada was recused on Saturday, February 25 at Wright Peak in the town of North Elba. Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers say she suffered a lower leg injury while hiking, and the rescue process took roughly two and a half hours.

On February 25, at 5:03 p.m., forest rangers responded to a call for a hiker with an unstable lower leg injury on Wright Peak. They located her at 7:53 p.m., stabilized her leg, and helped her into a toboggan. Five additional rangers assisted in the carryout and brought her to the Adirondack Loj using a rope system. She made it to the Loj by 10:25 p.m. She was taken by the hiking party to get further medical attention.