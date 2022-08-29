CROWN POINT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Crown Point man has been cited to court after he allegedly grabbed someone in his house multiple times, and threw them against a wall. Officers were first told about the incident at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, and responded to Breed Hill Road.

There, officers arrested Geoffrey B. Burke, 40, and took him to the State Police barracks in Schroon Lake for processing. Burke was released on his own recognizance, and ordered to re-appear in Crown Point Town Court at a later date.

Charges:

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child

Third-degree assault

State Police were assisted by the Ticonderoga Police Department. No further information was available, as of noontime Monday.