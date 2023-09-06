MINERVA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A group of 15 college students were rescued on Monday after being stranded where the Boreas and Hudson Rivers meet. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) says the incident took place around 10 p.m.

New York State Police requested the assistance of Forest Rangers when a group of 15 college students became stranded at the confluence of the Boreas and Hudson Rivers. The DEC says the group was rafting the Hudson Gorge when they got stuck a short distance upstream from the confluence railroad bridge.

Rescue personnel reached the group and provided them with headlamps. The DEC says no injuries were reported, and the group was helped back to the tracks where they pedaled back using the Revolution Rail Company. All resources were cleared at 1:15 a.m.