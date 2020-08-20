Essex County moves to stop spread after 26-case coronavirus surge at nursing home

ESSEX COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, Essex County confirmed their first COVID-19 death, at Essex Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Elizabethtown. They also confirmed two more cases there.

A day later, 24 more cases joined the count. Now as of late Thursday, two more deaths have been confirmed.

Essex County Public Health and Centers Healthcare are working to stop the spread at the center before it grows. Positive-tested patients are in their own section of the building, and staff continue to be screened on entry and use PPE gear.

The county is set to livestream a press conference on the outbreak on Facebook at 2 p.m. Friday.

