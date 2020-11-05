Essex County investigates coronavirus case at Ticonderoga school, nursing home

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Essex County confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday in two different areas of concern in Ticonderoga; one at the Elderwood nursing home, and the other at the Ticonderoga Central School District.

Essex County Health Department is working with the state Department of Health and the Clinton County Health Department to investigate a staff member who tested positive for coronavirus. The employee is a Clinton County resident, and is in quarantine there.

Elderwood at Ticonderoga learned of the case Monday night, and informed staff and resident families the following morning. In a statement, Elderwood Administrator Doug Cosey confirmed that the staff member was wearing proper coronavirus protective equipment, as all staff were.

Essex County confirmed that the nursing home conducted rapid coronavirus tests on all residents, save for one who refused. The county recently received the equipment needed for much faster testing than previously possible.

“We confirmed they have adequate testing capacity and their plans are spot-on with an appropriate testing plan given this scenario,” said Linda Beers, Essex County Director of Public Health. “We ensured Elderwood had contacted NYSDOH, and they had. We’re all working collaboratively to ensure the health and safety of all the Elderwood residents, staff and the community.”

Meanwhile, at Ticonderoga Central School District, Interim Superintendent Cynthia Ford-Johnston confirmed a student had tested coronavirus-positive after learning about the diagnosis from the child’s parent. The student was immediately isolated to be released to home, other students were quarantined and Essex County was notified.

The student was in pre-kindergarten, and was in-person at the building on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“The student had no symptoms and was only tested as related to travel plans,” said Ford-Johnston. “The student did not ride a bus or have other opportunities to spread COVID in the building.”

Essex County said the risk of exposure is considered low, due to the way the pre-K classroom is established and the prevalence of safety procedures in the building.

“The positive case is isolating at home and those identified as contacts are being reached by our Department,” said Beers.

Check back at news10.com this afternoon for Essex County’s updated coronavirus numbers for Thursday. On Wednesday, four new cases were confirmed, to a total of eight currently active cases.

