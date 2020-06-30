Essex County Health officials warn of potential COVID-19 exposure at St. Mary’s Church Ticonderoga

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A person who attended a 9 a.m. Mass at St. Mary’s Church in Ticonderoga tested positive for COVID-19.

The Essex County Health Department identified the case on June 28 and while the person was not sick at the time they attended mass it falls under the 48 hour exposure window health officials use for contact tracing.

Anyone who attended the service that day is asked to monitor their health until July 5. Health officials say anyone who experiences the following symptoms should schedule and appointment to get tested. Symptoms include fever, chills, cough, headache, sore throat, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle aches, loss of taste or smell, congestion/runny nose, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 test, individuals can call their healthcare provider or one of the following testing locations:

  • UVMHN – Elizabethtown Community Hospital: 518-873-3069
  • UVMHN – ECH – Ticonderoga Campus: 518-585-3927
  • Adirondack Health COVID Clinic: 518-897-2462

