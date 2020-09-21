Essex County/Essex Center coronavirus update

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As Essex County entered a new week Monday, the county department of public health confirmed one new COVID-19 case, for a total of four active confirmed cases.

The case is unrelated to the recent outbreak at the Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Three center residents are currently hospitalized.

The county’s total positive case count stood at 114. That number does not count out-of-county residents or employees of Essex Center who became infected as the result of the outbreak there.

Last week, Centers Health Care switched all coronavirus testing in-house, in order to significantly reduce their turnaround time for test results. Before, results took a minimum of two weeks to come back. Now, Centers is able to move results within 24 hours.

