Essex County/Essex Center coronavirus update

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Essex County Public Health confirmed two new COVID-19 cases Monday. A third had also been confirmed but was already moved to recovery categorization upon confirmation.

The two remaining current cases join two others. Three of those four are hospitalized, and all are residents of the Essex Center in Elizabethtown. The new resident who was hospitalized had already been in the hospital while symptomatic.

The total of coronavirus cases in the county stood at 210 as of Monday.

