Essex County/Essex Center coronavirus update

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Essex County Public Health reported three new COVID-19 cases Monday. All three were residents of the Essex Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.

That added up to five active cases Monday, all from the Essex Center. There was one new death and one new hospitalization due to a coronavirus case, both also residents of the Essex Center.

The county has seen 203 total coronavirus cases. 41 of those have been nursing home residents.

