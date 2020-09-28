ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Essex County Public Health reported three new COVID-19 cases Monday. All three were residents of the Essex Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.
That added up to five active cases Monday, all from the Essex Center. There was one new death and one new hospitalization due to a coronavirus case, both also residents of the Essex Center.
The county has seen 203 total coronavirus cases. 41 of those have been nursing home residents.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Coronavirus case confirmed at Whitehall Elementary School
- Governor Cuomo raises alarm about new virus hot spots
- Essex County/Essex Center coronavirus update
- 150 million rapid COVID-19 tests to be distributed to all U.S. states
- Outpouring of support as 11-year-old Ayshawn Davis was laid to rest