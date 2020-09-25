Essex County/Essex Center coronavirus update

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Essex County Public Health reported two deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, both residents of the Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

No new coronavirus cases were confirmed Friday. One Essex Center resident already confirmed positive was hospitalized.

Essex Center has experienced a surge in cases due to an outbreak that started last month.

The county currently sits at 200 positive coronavirus cases.

