Essex County/Essex Center coronavirus update

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Essex County Public Health reported two deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, both residents of the Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.
No new coronavirus cases were confirmed Friday. One Essex Center resident already confirmed positive was hospitalized.
Essex Center has experienced a surge in cases due to an outbreak that started last month.
The county currently sits at 200 positive coronavirus cases.
