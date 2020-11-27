Essex County COVID update for Nov. 27

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Essex County Public Health updated their COVID-19 cases on Friday with two new cases, up to 33 total active cases. The New York COVID Dashboard listed a 7-day rolling infection rate of 2.1%.

The county has seen a total of 231 total positive cases, including 198 recoveries.

Cases earlier in the week were attributed by the county to small indoor gatherings that led to community spread. Ticonderoga Central School District and Elderwood Nursing Home in Ticonderoga are still actively being impacted by extended infections. Two restaurants in Lake Placid have closed due to outbreaks there.