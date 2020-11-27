Essex County COVID update for Nov. 27

News
Posted: / Updated:

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Essex County Public Health updated their COVID-19 cases on Friday with two new cases, up to 33 total active cases. The New York COVID Dashboard listed a 7-day rolling infection rate of 2.1%.

The county has seen a total of 231 total positive cases, including 198 recoveries.

Cases earlier in the week were attributed by the county to small indoor gatherings that led to community spread. Ticonderoga Central School District and Elderwood Nursing Home in Ticonderoga are still actively being impacted by extended infections. Two restaurants in Lake Placid have closed due to outbreaks there.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report