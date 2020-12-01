Essex County COVID update for Dec. 1

ESSEX COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Essex County Public Health confirmed four new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, adding up to a total of 33 current cases in the county. The New York COVID dashboard lists a 7-day rolling infection rate of 2.2%.

The county did not add information on the origin or status of the cases, Essex County has recently managed a small outbreak at Ticonderoga Central School District, as well as one at the Elderwood at Ticonderoga nursing home.