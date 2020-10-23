Essex County coronavirus update

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Another week has gone by in Essex County, as a new COVID-19 outbreak has spread following a larger one earlier in the year.

The county confirmed one new coronavirus case on Friday, leading up to a total positive case count of 235. Ten of those cases are current, with one hospitalized.

The new case was connected to a recent cluster at the Lee House Apartments in Elizabethtown. Twelve cases have emerged there in the last two weeks.

Two weeks ago, the Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing announced they were coronavirus-free after a lengthy outbreak there.

