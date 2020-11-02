Essex County coronavirus update

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Essex County Public Health confirmed two new COVID-19 cases Monday. One of those was a resident of Elderwood Uihlein Lake Placid Nursing Home.
There are currently no hospitalizations related to coronavirus.
The county is currently at a total of 242 coronavirus cases.
Recently, a 12-case outbreak took place at Lee House Apartments in Elizabethtown. Another outbreak ended last month at Essex Center.
Also Monday, Essex County Public Health announced they had acquired new machines enabling rapid coronavirus testing throughout the county.
