Essex County confirms coronavirus cases at two Lake Placid restaurants

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Essex County Public Health confirmed COVID-19 cases at two area restaurants, just a day after cases were confirmed at a Ticonderoga school building and a nursing home.

Lake Placid Pub & brewery and Big Slide Brewery & Public House both closed Thursday, and will remain closed for the next two weeks. Employees at both breweries tested positive for coronavirus, and several coworkers at both have been identified as potential contacts.

Both confirmed employees have been quarantined.

The Lake Placid Pub & Brewery case had already been self-quarantining when they tested positive, due to an unrelated coronavirus exposure. However, they had still had some contact with other staff within the right window for the virus to be contagious.

The Big Slide Brewery & Public House case was reported to Essex County Thursday morning. They had already been quarantining prior to confirmation.

Essex County Public Health Director Linda Beers said the owners of the two breweries chose to close without a directive from the county.

“Our case investigation is ongoing and all contacts of the positive cases have received a call from the health department to discuss their risk and the measures necessary to reduce further infections,” Beers said. “We are working to contain this cluster and limit further spread, so we support the efforts of owners Christopher and Catherine Ericson to do the same.”

The Ericsons, who own both breweries, plan to keep both locations closed through at least the middle of the month. They employ almost 100 employees.

“We are working with Essex County Health Department to ensure the correct timeframe for this, and although we were absolutely not mandated to close, Catherine and I have made this difficult decision to ensure the health of our staff and customers,” Christopher Ericson said.

Earlier this week, Essex County received equipment to allow rapid, 24-hour coronavirus test results.

