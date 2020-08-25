Essex County answers further questions on Essex Center coronavirus outbreak

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Essex County Public Health has posted a Q&A post on their Facebook page to follow up with further questions on the developing COVID-19 outbreak at Essex Center for Health and Rehabilitation that started last week.

As of Monday night, the case numbers at the center sat at 59 in total, including 32 positive cases among residents. Twenty-six of those residents were currently living at the center as of Monday, three were hospitalized, and three had died from coronavirus. 27 employees have also tested positive; a leap from the first four, confirmed last Friday. New Tuesday cases had not been announced as of this posting.

In the Facebook update, the county said that all but two residents at Essex Center have been tested for coronavirus. It said those two were either unable to be tested or refused testing, but did not specify which.

The residents who tested negative are set for re-testing this week. Retesting of Essex Center staff is taking place as well, with help from Elizabethtown Community Hospital. Testing for close contacts related to the center will be held as well, and those who should be tested for that reason will be personally notified.

Those seeking testing in Essex County can learn more about testing in the county on the health department’s official website.

The post also references a COVID-19 tracker program which has been used to identify coronavirus hotbeds in Essex County. The department wrote that the tracker will likely be shared for public information use again.

Centers Healthcare did not have any new comment on the situation at Essex Center as of Tuesday.

The outbreak was first recorded early last week, with the first confirmed case at the center resulting in the first coronavirus-related death in Essex County.

As of the writing of this article, Essex County had not announced any further confirmed cases for Tuesday. It will be updated if that changes.

