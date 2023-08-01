SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews were on scene evaluating damage and beginning repairs on McClellan Street Tuesday after a car fell into a sinkhole the day before.

The sinkhole developed at the intersection of McClellan Street and Eastern Avenue around 3:15 P.M. Monday, and the car fell into it not long after. The driver sustained minor injuries.

According to Schenectady Police and Mayor Gary McCarthy, the sinkhole formed because of an 80-year-old, 72-inch storm sewer line in the area. Officials say it must have been eroding over time, but could have been exacerbated by multiple rain events in July.

A private contractor has been hired and work has started on the initial repair, which is expected to take about two days. Once the initial repair is complete, a condition evaluation of the pipe will be performed.

McCarthy said National Grid was evaluating repairs needed to a gas line that sustained minor impact during the incident. Nothing was damaged to the point of a gas leak, he said, but they’re being cautious.