WNY theaters prepare for a rush as ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ premieres

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – The week is finally here: “A Quiet Place Part II” will be on the big screen in theaters all across New York after being delayed more than a year due to the pandemic.

The movie premieres on Thursday and officials at the North Park Theatre in Buffalo say around 150 pre-sale tickets have already been sold.

“I think there’s this extra anticipation because it’s going to show off Western New York in the back drop of this movie,” Program Director Ray Barker said. “We’re feeling really good. We see Hertel Avenue springing back to life, we see more people out at cafes and all the small shops on Hertel. I think people are more comfortable. I think more people are vaccinated. It’s been a long time coming but I think the movie business is coming back to life.”

Over at the Aurora Theatre, owner Lynn Kinsella says around 70 extras from the film, which was shot in Western New York, are going to the premiere.

“We’re just going to make it a real celebration, it’s been a long time coming,” she said. “It’s been since last March when this movie was supposed to premier that you know we have not seen crowds like this and right now we have about 90 some people for Thursday night so that’ll be our biggest crowd yet.”

Currently, theaters can operate at 50% capacity or up to 250 people per show.