WNY company donates over 700 hams to feed families this holiday season

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo-based mechanical contractor company is giving a helping hand to families in need for the holidays. Mollenberg-Betz and their employees donated hams on Thursday to Catholic Charities at the Russell Salvatore Food Pantry and Outreach in Lackawanna.
The company says it usually gives hams to its employees as a gift, but this year they wanted to give back to a community in need.
“We challenged everyone to generate some food and help those less fortunate. We’ve been blessed we’ve been working all year long and we want to help those who are struggling to have a great Christmas the best we can.”Jim Camarre
CFO, Mollenberg-Betz
Mollenberg-Betz says at first they planned to donate about 400 hams, but today, they donated more than 700. Catholic Charities say the hams will help them feed more than 3,000 families for the holidays.
