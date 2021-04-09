Weinstein extradition proceedings set for Monday in Erie County

FILE — In this Feb. 21, 2020 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan court as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial, in New York. More than a year after Weinstein’s rape conviction, his lawyers are demanding a new trial, arguing in court papers Monday, April 5, 2021, that the landmark #MeToo prosecution that put him behind bars was buoyed by improper rulings from a judge who was “cavalier” in protecting the disgraced movie mogul’s right to a fair trial. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Harvey Weinstein is due to appear virtually before an Erie County Court Judge on Monday at 2 p.m. for an extradition proceeding, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced.

He appeared virtually last year in August for an extradition proceeding, however, the proceeding ended up being postponed until December.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney told News 4 that prosecutors and Weinstein’s defense team agreed to delay extradition proceedings due to the pandemic.

In December 2020, his lawyers and prosecutors agreed to postpone the efforts to send him to California again.

Weinstein appeared virtually before an Erie County Court Judge who agreed to postpone his extradition hearing until now due to another rise in COVID over the winter. Prosecutors in Los Angeles want to extradite him to California for prosecution, where Weinstein faces several sex crime charges.

Weinstein was transferred to Wende Correctional Facility in Alden at the start of the pandemic. He’s serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault in his #MeToo case.