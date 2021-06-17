WATCH: Nik Wallenda untethers at end of high-wire walk in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — World-renowned daredevil Nik Wallenda safely completed his 320-foot high-wire walk Thursday at D’Youville College, untethering for the final few steps.

Wallenda, who was wearing a microphone during the walk and speaking casually with hosts, said he was required to be tethered to the wire when performing in New York state.

But he unhooked himself for the final few steps and finished to a round of applause. “Screw it,” he said.

Wallenda began his walk on top of D’Youville’s Montante Library, crossed West Avenue five stories above the pavement and finished on top of the college’s new Health Professionals HUB building, which D’Youville unveiled in a ceremony before the walk. The wire Wallenda spanned was five-eighths of an inch thick.

You can watch the full replay in the video player above.

Wallenda’s hire-wire acts have generated international acclaim and earned him 11 Guinness World Records. He is most remembered locally for his walk across Niagara Falls in 2012, and has since crossed the Grand Canyon, Times Square and a volcano in Nicaragua.

