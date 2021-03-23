VIDEO: Buffalo Police bodycam footage of officers shoving protestor Martin Gugino

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — NEWS10’s sister station in Buffalo has obtained Buffalo PD bodycam footage showing officers push protestor Martin Gugino to the ground during a demonstration in front of Buffalo City Hall in June 2020.

Officers Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe were charged with assault after they were seen pushing Gugino in the video. Those charges were dismissed by a grand jury in February.

“I was standing up and going towards them because they had their batons out and I’ve seen that particular group before this I saw them at ICE protests in July and I’ve talked to them and they’re very nice people so I was quite surprised to end up unconscious in the hospital,” Gugino said when speaking out the day after the charges were dismissed.

Ten days later, Gugino filed a lawsuit against the city.

It states that the city and others violated Gugino’s constitutional rights, including his rights to freedom of speech, peaceful assembly, and protest, among other things.