Veterinary clinic for homeless people’s pets coming to New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A veterinary clinic that’s for pets of people who don’t have homes is coming to Erie County. Once a month through September, the program with a distinct focus will be held in Buffalo.

An animal clinic in Ashland, Kentucky this past weekend teamed up with the nationwide Street Dog Coalition for the same pop-up clinic event. Organizers say they are only for those who otherwise couldn’t afford these services for their dogs.

The coalition is expanding to Buffalo, with the first on June 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ongoing events will take place July 24, August 21, and September 25. Cats in carriers and leashed pooches are both welcome. More information is available online.

Event volunteers say seeing the dogs healthy—and the joy on their owners’ faces—makes it worth their time. The basic medical care offered includes exams, vaccinations, parasite control, pet food, and spay and neuter vouchers.