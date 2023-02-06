WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An earthquake occurred this morning in western New York, registering at magnitude 3.8. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 1.3 miles east northeast of West Seneca.

The National Weather Service says “At about 6:15 a.m. EST today, an earthquake was felt strongly by many people in the Buffalo, NY area. It is unknown yet if there is any damage from the earthquake.”

News 4 received numerous calls from people who reported feeling something in places like Lackawanna, Kenmore, Buffalo, Amherst, Hamburg and West Seneca.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said he spoke with the Erie County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services and said a “confirmed quake was felt as far north as Niagara Falls and south to Orchard Park from initial reports.”

“It felt like a car hit my house in Buffalo,” Poloncarz said. “I jumped out of bed.”

