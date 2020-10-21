Tractor-trailer crashes into bridge in Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday evening, a tractor-trailer crashed into the CSX Bridge on Young St. in Tonawanda.

Police say it happened at 6:45 p.m.

The driver, 34-year-old Louisiana resident Eddie Brown, was not injured, but he was issued a summons.

Brown told police he was headed to Batavia, but got lost.

The trailer, which was empty, was towed from the scene.

