Tractor-trailer crashes into bridge in Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday evening, a tractor-trailer crashed into the CSX Bridge on Young St. in Tonawanda.
Police say it happened at 6:45 p.m.
The driver, 34-year-old Louisiana resident Eddie Brown, was not injured, but he was issued a summons.
Brown told police he was headed to Batavia, but got lost.
The trailer, which was empty, was towed from the scene.
