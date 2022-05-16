ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Garth Brooks was set to return to western New York this summer with his “Garth Brooks Stadium Tour.” Tickets were originally set to go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. but that date has since been postponed.

“At some point, the healing in Buffalo will begin and the city will sing again,” Brooks said in a statement released Monday. “But for now, we pause out of respect for what the great community of Buffalo is going through, and we stand beside all of those who are hurting and confused by such an unthinkable act.”

A new on-sale date has not yet been announced.