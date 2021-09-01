Some New York Starbucks workers push to unionize

Erie County
Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Workers at three local Starbucks are brewing up a push to unionize. The locations are in Hamburg, Cheektowaga, and the Elmwood Village in Buffalo. Leaders with the organization “Starbucks Workers United” say workers filed petitions with the national labor relations board to hold union elections.

If they’re successful, these stores would be the only ones in the U.S. with workers represented by a union. Lawmakers and community leaders joined some of the workers on Tuesday, voicing their support for the effort.

“We want to be treated and paid by the company whose stocks continues to rise and continues to gain record profits. We want to be treated as human beings, and we want to be treated and be paid fairly. I don’t think that’s too much to ask. Do you?” State Sen. Tim Kennedy said.

NEWS10’s sister station in Buffalo reached out to the corporate offices at Starbucks and is still waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

