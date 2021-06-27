Sanders: Socialist mayor-elect an ‘important step forward for the working people of Buffalo’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — India Walton’s apparent victory over incumbent mayor Byron Brown in this week’s Buffalo mayoral primary has been celebrated in progressive circles around the country – and the godfather of the movement has taken notice.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders—who has 15.2 million followers— tweeted Friday that he called Walton to congratulate her on her victory:

I spoke with @Indiawaltonbflo and congratulated her on a great victory. Her win in the mayoral primary is an important step forward for the working people of Buffalo, and shows the political power of an agenda that puts people first. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 25, 2021

Walton proudly considers herself a democratic socialist and is on track to become the first socialist mayor of a major American city since 1960. She will be the only candidate on the ballot in November, though a potential Brown write-in campaign is not off the table.