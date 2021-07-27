PNY Grants: Albany, Erie, Greene, Monroe, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Warren

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the 2021 year, the following counties received grants from Preserve New York (PNY): Albany, Erie, Greene, Monroe, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Warren.

An independent grant panel selected 32 applicants in 25 counties to receive support totaling $297,995. Each grant supports important arts and cultural initiatives, as well as economic development related to our state’s arts and cultural heritage.

The Preserve New York program is a regrant partnership between the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) and the Preservation League, made possible with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature. The Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation has generously provided additional funds to support nonprofit projects in Nassau and Suffolk Counties.

Counties that received grants: