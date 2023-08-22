COLDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police responded to an unusual case in Erie County. According to the police, a wild emu was reported to be chasing people and causing traffic issues in Colden last Wednesday.

State Police of Boston say they attempted to capture the animal and locate the owner but were unsuccessful. Eventually, authorities say it was fatally shot.

“Emus are not a protected or endangered class of animal; they are considered agriculture like a horse or cow.” Police worked with the DEC, SPCA serving Erie County, the Buffalo Zoo, and local farms to try and figure out where the emu came from.