New Yorker charged for pepper-spraying medical worker who said to mask up

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old Buffalo woman is facing felony assault charges for reportedly pepper-spraying an employee at a medical office who asked her to put a mask on. Deshawna A. Taylor was arraigned Sunday morning on second-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and unlawful possession of noxious material charges.

According to the Erie County DA’s Office, Taylor is accused of pepper-spraying the employee at a medical office on Main Street near Humboldt Parkway on August 31, in the presence of a child. The victim of the attack received medical treatment for her eyes.

A no-contact order of protection has been issued on her behalf. Taylor has also been ordered to stay away from the medical office. Taylor has been released and is due back on September 27 for a felony hearing. If convicted of all charges, she faces up to seven years in prison.