New York animal rescue groups bring in animals from Louisiana

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Ten Lives Club brought in several cats from Louisiana Monday night to clear out shelters for animals displaced by Hurricane Ida.

Dozens of cats and dogs were brought to Buffalo from areas affected by the storm. Some of them will be taken in by Ten Lives Clubs fosters, but some of them still need homes.

Kimberly LaRussa, public relations manager for Ten Lives Club, says they received a call from Best Friends Animal Society asking for New Yorkers to foster some animals. Buddy’s Second Chance was also there Monday night to greet three dogs and unite them with their foster families.

LaRussa says the Best Friends Animal Society plans to do more trips like this in the coming weeks because shelters will fill up fast down in Louisianna. She says she’s asking the community to step up and foster if you can.

“Every bit helps right now to get these cats here we’re very excited tonight we’re ready to welcome them with open arms these tiny innocent creatures they need us they can’t fend for themselves and we’re very happy to be here tonight,” LaRussa said.

Anyone interested in fostering a furry friend like one of these guys can go to their website or call the shelter directly at (716) 646-5577.