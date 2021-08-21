Murder victims’ faces, moms appear on New York Crimestoppers billboards

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Grieving Buffalo mothers are making a direct plea to the public, asking for information leading to arrests of whoever killed their sons. Their sons’ faces also appear on 10 new Crimestoppers billboards in the hopes it will trigger a witness to come forward.

“This hurt, this pain is unbearable and nobody should have to go through this,” said Markeita Bennett, who spoke at a news conference Thursday on Jefferson Avenue, near Virginia St., where one of the billboards stands.

Bennett is the mother of Rene “CJ” Tucker who was shot to death two December’s ago on Moselle Street. His face is now on the ten new Crime Stoppers billboards offering a reward of up 75-hundred dollars for information leading to any killer’s arrest. “My wish is that the same reaction that I have when I’m randomly driving and I look up and see my son, I hope that’ what the reaction of his killer is. You know, I hope that it’s a reaction that guilts him or haunts him to the point that he would ant to do the right thing.”

Of the 50 murders in Buffalo since January, only nine have been solved, with several others making very good progress according to the police administration.

“The Buffalo Police Department, our homicide squad will work on these cases until their solved,” said Byron Lockwood, commissioner of the Buffalo Police Department. “They won’t be closed.”

But for mothers like Torina Bigham, who wears her son’s memory on her socks and her shirt, it’s been a long five months waiting for some witnesses to come forward from the shooting death of her son Lorenzo Jones, March 1 on Hertel Avenue.

“God forbid, one day this happens to one of your loved ones and you’re standing in the same spot, you want the community to help brings justice and have it be served,” said Bigham.

Locally, anyone with information on a crime can visit Capital Region Crime Stoppers.