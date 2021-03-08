Moviemakers planning productions in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The entertainment industry is increasingly coming to Western New York, and it looks like Hollywood isn’t leaving anytime soon. Paramount Pictures will start shooting a film in the area in the coming weeks.

Casting for extra is already open.

The Buffalo-Niagara Film Commissioner Tim Clark tells us there’s already more to come. He says that after the tough economic year, the film industry can help quickly inject much-needed relief for the economy.

“I would tell you that it is of you know safe again to shoot movies which is always the big thing and then here in western New York we don’t have the density that you would have any say in New York City or Los Angeles so it’s a really attractive place to shoot.” Tim Clark, Buffalo-Niagara Film Commissioner

Academy award-winning Producer Jonathan Sanger is scheduled to begin shooting a new feature film in the area right after Paramount leaves town.