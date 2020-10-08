Man injured in Buffalo protests speaks out

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Martin Gugino says it’s time the City of Buffalo changes for the better. The 75-year-old attended a protest Wednesday in downtown Buffalo on police misconduct.

Gugino spent weeks at Erie County Medical Center for a head injury he got when he was pushed to the ground by two Buffalo Police officers back in June. He had been protesting the death of George Floyd outside of City Hall when curfew took effect and police began clearing the scene.

Gugino says his incident shows that systemic change must happen within the Buffalo Police Department to prevent this from happening to someone else.

“These were not two especially bad officers, the whole system is wrong. They’re all taught to do the wrong thing. That’s the problem that needs to be fixed,” Gugino said.

Buffalo Police officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski were charged with felony assault for the incident and were suspended without pay.

Gugino says Mayor Byron Brown must also be held accountable for placing a curfew that night – he says it goes against the first amendment and his right to protest.

