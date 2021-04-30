Let’s ‘Gogh’! Immersive Van Gogh experience coming to Buffalo

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — “Beyond Van Gogh”—an immersive art experience that has been on exhibition in cities like Miami and Chicago—is coming to the Queen City this year.

The exhibition projects the works of Vincent Van Gogh onto the walls, ceilings, and floor of the 30,000 square foot “Starry Night Pavilion,” allowing guests to feel like they just stepped into the artwork.

“Beyond Van Gogh” is being brought to Buffalo by Empire State Concerts. ESC owner David Taylor says it’s the first event of its kind for Western New York.

“There’s an educational area, a waterfall area, and an immersive area,” Taylor explained. “A vast majority of his paintings will flow into each other, and you’ll be able to see the paint strokes- it’s sort of like you’re part of the painting.”

PHOTO: Beyond Van Gogh

The experience will be located in the parking lot of the Eastern Hills Mall. The pavilion is heated and air-conditioned.

Right now, the experience is expected to be in Buffalo for about 90 days starting in September, but Taylor says organizers might push it up a month if they can to accommodate the demand.

“The response has been overwhelming- we’re at the point where we think we might have to add another month,” Taylor said.

The tickets aren’t yet on sale, but you can sign up online for the pre-sale list. Pre-sale tickets go on sale next Thursday, and general admission will go on sale next Friday. Ticket prices will be listed on the website next week.