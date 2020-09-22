Group home worker charged with killing foster child nearly two years ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A group home employee has been charged in the death of his foster child.
Byron Clark, who was 6 years old, was killed almost two years ago on Newburgh Avenue.
Jermaine St. John, 29, has been accused of manslaughter.
