Group home worker charged with killing foster child nearly two years ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A group home employee has been charged in the death of his foster child.

Byron Clark, who was 6 years old, was killed almost two years ago on Newburgh Avenue.

Jermaine St. John, 29, has been accused of manslaughter.

