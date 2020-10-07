Giraffe at Buffalo Zoo dies following complications from medical procedure

Erie County

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo shared by The Buffalo Zoo on Facebook)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Zoo is saying goodbye to one of its giraffes. Sampson, who would have been 6-years-old later this month, died on Tuesday following complications related to a medical procedure.

He had been placed under anesthesia so that doctors could address a dental issue. Anesthesia can sometimes be problematic for animals.

“Our expert animal care and veterinary teams worked day and night and did everything in their power to save Sampson,” The Buffalo Zoo wrote on Facebook. “Our teams face these types of tough choices and decisions every day.”

Sampson’s mother and father still reside at the zoo.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report