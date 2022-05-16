BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday morning, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia provided an update on the investigation into Saturday’s mass shooting. He said the investigation into the attack is a “slow, methodical process.”

On Monday, the FBI will be working with special equipment in the Tops store where the shooting took place. Gramaglia said work outside the store took place on Sunday.

On Saturday, 10 people were killed and three others were injured at the Tops location on Jefferson Avenue. The 18-year-old accused of committing the atrocious act of white supremacist terrorism has been identified as Payton Gendron—a resident of Broome County, near the New York/Pennsylvania border.

“You know the officers,” Gramaglia said. “They’re resilient, they’re tired, but they’re gonna be here as long as it takes.”

On Sunday, we learned the names of the 10 people tragically killed, as well as the three who were injured:

Killed Roberta Drury, 32

Margus Morrison, 52

Andre Mackneil, 53

Aaron Salter, 55

Geraldine Talley, 62

Celestine Chaney, 65

Heyward Patterson, 67

Katherine Massey, 72

Pearl Young, 77

Ruth Whitfield, 86 Injured Zaire Goodman, 20

Jennifer Warrington, 50

Christopher Braden, 55

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia used to work alongside Aaron Salter, who recently retired from the Buffalo Police Department. “What a hero,” he said. “He actually stopped the shooter from continuing in the store for enough time for him not to kill more people.”

“This scene was horrific,” Garcia said. The amount of damage that a round from an AR-15 does to a human body is just horrible.”

Gabrielle Mediak from NEWS10’s sister station in Buffalo was also joined by Mayor Byron Brown, who spoke on investment in Buffalo’s east side, and how he plans to continue pushing for economic development and job creation in the community.