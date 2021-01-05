Ex-Buffalo postal worker pleads guilty to not delivering 700+ parcels

Erie County
Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former postal worker from Buffalo has admitted to not delivering more than 700 pieces of mail.

Federal officials say they also found three absentee ballots in Brandon Wilson’s trunk.

Wilson was stopped by customs officers at the Peace Bridge on Election Night. He told them the 700 pieces of mail they found in his trunk belonged to him and his mother.

On Monday, Wilson pleaded guilty to delaying or destroying U.S. mail. He faces a maximum of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report