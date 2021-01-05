Ex-Buffalo postal worker pleads guilty to not delivering 700+ parcels

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former postal worker from Buffalo has admitted to not delivering more than 700 pieces of mail.
Federal officials say they also found three absentee ballots in Brandon Wilson’s trunk.
Wilson was stopped by customs officers at the Peace Bridge on Election Night. He told them the 700 pieces of mail they found in his trunk belonged to him and his mother.
On Monday, Wilson pleaded guilty to delaying or destroying U.S. mail. He faces a maximum of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.
