Erie County voters frustrated over lack of clear presidential winner

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — No matter your political affiliation, both local Biden and President Trump supporters say today that they’re frustrated with the lack of election results.

“It’s a total mess. I’m just hoping to hear pretty soon, who’s going to win this election,” said James Fox of East Aurora, who’s a President Trump supporter. “He’s done a good job for the past four years, a really good job. So yeah, Trump 2020!”

“It’s not a surprise that it’s this close. I’m a Biden supporter and I’m hoping that it will work out,” said John Tylec of North Tonawanda

Some, like Kelly Hernandez of Buffalo, were left confused by the whole thing. She watched the election unfold on Tuesday with her 13-year-old daughter.

“As we were looking at it last night, and as we were looking at it this morning, ‘It’s just a tight race, it’s a tight race.’ I’m not going to tell you who I voted for,” said Hernandez.

“Unbelievable!” said Lynette Sessman of Sanborn. “And I hope and pray that God will put who he wants for our country’s for next president.”

