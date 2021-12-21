Erie County to test for flu and RSV alongside COVID

ERIE COUNTY (WIVB) — Erie County wants to make it easier for people to test for COVID, the flu, and RSV this winter season.

Now when you get swabbed for COVID, you’ll get results for all three viruses. This will be for samples collected for a PCR test through the department of health. Health officials say all three can cause similar symptoms, so it is important to know which one you have so you’re not spreading it.

People will be notified of their results within one to three days and appointments need to be made in advance.