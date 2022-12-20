(Watch the announcement LIVE in the video above.)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is announcing a lawsuit against some members of the firearm industry.

The City of Buffalo says those named in the lawsuit include “manufacturers, distributors and other local gun shops.” They’re calling it a “first-of-its-kind lawsuit.”

Among those named in the lawsuit are Glock, Beretta, Remington and Smith & Wesson.

The reason for the lawsuit, according to the city, is “their conduct in fueling the gun violence crisis in the City of Buffalo.”