Buffalo’s Dyngus Day in full swing, scaled down

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Broadway isn’t as packed as it normally is this Buffalo holiday, but there are many groups spaced down the street decked head to toe in red with their pussy willows in hand.

Organizers still wanted to put on the event despite the pandemic, but of course had to make some changes to keep people safe.

Parade participants will be in their cars that they’ve decorated in red and white streamers, banners, and other festive gear.